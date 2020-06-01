Deals: iPad Pro 9.7″ 32GB (Refurbished: Wi-Fi) + Accessories Bundle

We have an awesome deal on the iPad Pro 9.7″ 32GB (Refurbished: Wi-Fi) + Accessories Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 41% off the regular proce.

Work or play on the move with this 9.7-inch certified refurbished iPad Pro. Combining a mighty A9X chip and 32 GB of storage, this sleek tablet creates a powerful operating environment to help you plow through your daily tasks and enjoy your favorite content throughout the day. You can snap stunning photos on the move with the built-in 12 MP iSight camera, and enjoy your favorite content in gorgeous detail on its 9.7-inch retina display.

9.7″ Retina display: View your favorite content in stunning detail

32 GB internal storage: Store your software, apps, music, movies, photos & more

12 MP rear camera & 5 MP front camera: Snap gorgeous photos on the move

10 hours of battery life: Browse, surf & game throughout the day

Model year: early 2016

Refurbished Rating

This product is listed with a grade “B” rating. It may have light scuffing on the bevel/case or light scratches/dents on the body.

What Does “Refurbished” Mean?

The refurbished device you order is guaranteed to meet your satisfaction. Reset to the original factory settings, and tested to ensure 100% functionality, each purchase comes with a free 90-day warranty covering the parts and labor should there be any mechanical issues. It will arrive at your door repackaged in a certified box and with the appropriate charger.

