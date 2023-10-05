Deals: FreeCast Value Channels: 1-Yr Subscription, save 52%

Are you tired of the same old TV channels? Looking for a fresh, exciting, and affordable way to enjoy your favorite shows, movies, and more? Look no further than FreeCast’s Value Channels. This fantastic offer gives you a 1-year subscription to 20 popular cable channels at a whopping 52% discount. That’s right, for just $39.99, you can unlock a whole year of endless entertainment.

FreeCast’s Value Channels subscription is a treasure trove of content. From movies and classic TV to documentaries, sports, news, children’s programming, and shopping, there’s something for everyone. Channels include AXS TV, BabyFirst, Curiosity Channel, Family Entertainment Television (FETV), Game Show Network (GSN), GetTV, HDNet Movies, INSP, Outdoor Channel, Pursuit Channel, QVC, REELZ, RFD-TV, Sony Movies, Sportsman Channel, UP TV, WeatherNation TV, and World Fishing Network (WFN).

Key Features of FreeCast’s Value Channels

Not only does this subscription offer a vast array of channels, but it also includes unlimited DVR. That means you can record and watch your favorite shows whenever you want. Plus, with the ability to link all your premium streaming subscriptions, you can enjoy a seamless viewing experience.

But that’s not all. With FreeCast, you can stream on any device. Whether you’re using a computer browser, Android, iOS 15.0 or later, Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV, Fire TV, or Samsung & LG televisions, you can enjoy over 700 live channels. Plus, the subscription includes updates, so you’ll always have the latest features and improvements.

This offer is only available to new users, and you have 30 days from purchase to redeem your code. And the best part? The maximum number of devices is unlimited. That means everyone in your household can enjoy their favorite shows, movies, and more, all at the same time.

So why wait? Dive into a world of endless entertainment with FreeCast’s Value Channels today. With such a fantastic offer, there’s never been a better time to upgrade your viewing experience.

