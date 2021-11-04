Deals: Foldable 3-in-1 Charging Station

We have a great deal for our readers on the Foldable 3-in-1 Charging Station in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.
The Foldable 3-in-1 Charging Station is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $39.99, that is a saving of 66% off the normal price.
Charge your phone, wireless earbuds, and smartwatch all at the same time in one compact station. Widely compatible with iPhone and Samsung models, this superior charging station supports fast charging and stable connectivity. Its sleek design folds up so you can take it anywhere. Take advantage of the adjustable angle to put your phone at just the right tilt for viewing.
- 3-in-1 design. Charge 3 devices wirelessly
- Sleek, slim, foldable. Fantastic design that suits modern workstations
- Overheating protection. Built-in vents that provide good air circulation
- Fast-charging. Charge your devices faster & more efficient
- Wide compatibility. Works on Apple, Samsung, & other big brands
- Doubles as a phone stand. Charge your phone while using the station as a stand
Specs
- Color: black
- Materials: ABS plastic, electronics
- Dimensions: 7″H x 5″L x 2″W
- Weight: 11.2oz
- Input: 5V/2A 9V/2A 12V/1.5A
- Phone output: 5W/7.5W/10W/15W
- Earphone output: 3W (max)
- Watch output: 2W (max)
- 3-in-1 design
- Sleek, slim, foldable
- Overheating protection
- Fast-charging
- Wide compatibility
- Doubles as a phone stand
You can find out more details about this great deal on the Foldable 3-in-1 Charging Station over at our deals store at the link below.
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.