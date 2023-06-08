Deals: DNS FireWall Lifetime Subscription, save 70%

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the DNS FireWall Lifetime Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, you can save a massive 70% off the regular price.

The DNS FireWall Lifetime Subscription is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $59.99 and it comes with some great features, you can see more information on the features below.

DNS Firewall is a security app developed to protect users from online threats, such as malware, phishing, and botnets. It operates at the DNS level, filtering and blocking malicious websites before they can reach the user’s network.

DNS Firewall maintains an extensive database of known threats and continuously updates it to stay ahead of emerging dangers. By leveraging advanced algorithms and machine learning, it can identify and prevent access to malicious domains, thus safeguarding users’ devices and sensitive information. DNS Firewall is easy to set up and can be used on various devices, providing a reliable layer of defense against cyber threats.

Secure your sensitive data

Avoid inappropriate content

Create custom Block and Allowlists

Use the app on up to 5 devices

Sync settings across your devices

Get help from technical support 24/7

Block malicious websites

Prevent phishing attacks

Block malware Prevents malware by blocking known-malicious websites

Filter malicious traffic in real-time Protects your online activities & blocks malicious domains in real-time Simply select the types of websites or content you wish to block or create a custom list

Block phishing websites Successfully detects & blocks phishing links to ensure your safety online



How DNS Firewall works

Open the app & press the Start Now button The app establishes an encrypted connection to KeepSolid DNS servers & enables them as default in your OS Now every request to a malicious domain is blocked automatically before it even starts!

