Deals: DJ it! Music Mixer Premium Plan Lifetime Subscription, save 76%

We have a fantastic deal on the DJ it! Music Mixer Premium Plan Lifetime Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, you can save a massive 76% off the regular price.

The DJ it! Music Mixer Premium Plan Lifetime Subscription is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $49.99 it normally retails for $209.97.

Welcome to the mixing master class that offers an unparalleled mobile DJ set-up as well as a massive variety of learning resources that will teach you how to mix like a pro!

DJ it! condenses a fully functioning DJ set-up into your mobile phone without sacrificing a single feature. Your fingertips will have access to all the tools the pros have at their decks except now they’re on your mobile. Better still, DJ it! showcases precisely how to use these tools effectively as it offers a personalized educational experience to guide new DJs and veteran mixers alike!

Learn to mix. Offers lessons that will help you master critical techniques that are essential for every DJ

Offers lessons that will help you master critical techniques that are essential for every DJ Quiz Start by taking a simple questionnaire to let DJ it! analyze your skill level! Study up & attempt more challenging quizzes to earn high scores and expand your knowledge

Glossary. Covers every piece of language that every DJ needs Faders Pitch Sliders Filters Channels Turntables Decks Mixers And more!

Covers every piece of language that every DJ needs DJ tips. Master looping, explore creating hot cues & learn the ins and outs of the mashup with quick tips tailored to a variety of skills levels and requirements

Master looping, explore creating hot cues & learn the ins and outs of the mashup with quick tips tailored to a variety of skills levels and requirements Tutorials. Explore every feature of your mobile mixing desk & tap on whatever you need to learn more about

Explore every feature of your mobile mixing desk & tap on whatever you need to learn more about Complete DJing setup. Scratch, mash, edit, loop & fade your way to the top, all from your pocket!

Your setup includes:

Automatic BPM detection

Tap to adjust BPM, merely tap the track to sync!

All the PRO FX you need including Delay, Reverb, Flanger, Gate, High/Low-Pass, Phaser, Bit Crusher, Roll, Reverse

Loops: from 1/16 to 64

Up to 4 Hot Cues per deck!

Automated audio FX sync on the BPM

Three band EQ

HD recording with automatic saving and uploading to your library so you’ll never lose a mix

Support for all major audio formats including MP3, AAC, WAV, AIFF

You can find out more details about this awesome deal on the DJ it! Music Mixer Premium Plan Lifetime Subscription over at the Geeky Gadgets Deal store at the link below.

Get this deal:>



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals