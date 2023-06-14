Deals: COB Mini Keychain Multi-Function Flashlight

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the COB Mini Keychain Multi-Function Flashlight in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, you can save 31% off the normal price.

The COB Mini Keychain Multi-Function Flashlight is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $14.99 for one of it you go for a two-pack it will cost just $20.99, which is a saving of 52%.

This waterproof flashlight boasts powerful LEDs that deliver up to 1,000 lumens of brightness, making it perfect for camping, hiking, and outdoor activities. With 7 different light modes to choose from, including strobe and SOS, you’ll have the perfect lighting for any situation. The COB technology ensures a wider and brighter beam, making it easier to see in the dark. The USB rechargeable battery allows you to easily charge on the go, while its compact and lightweight design makes it easy to carry with you wherever you go. This multifunctional flashlight also features a keychain, making it easy to attach to your keys or backpack. COB technology. Allows this light to be used as a small work light & emergency light

Allows this light to be used as a small work light & emergency light USB rechargeable. Simply connect to any USB power source

Simply connect to any USB power source Multifunctional. Use it in various scenarios, such as camping, walking the dog, finding things, repairing, fishing

Use it in various scenarios, such as camping, walking the dog, finding things, repairing, fishing Waterproof. Ensures its safety in different weather conditions

Ensures its safety in different weather conditions Powerful LEDs. Provides 1,000 lumens illumination at maximum while maintaining pocket-sized & minimalist design

Provides 1,000 lumens illumination at maximum while maintaining pocket-sized & minimalist design 7 light modes. Easily adjust the brightness to meet your lighting needs

You can find out more details about this awesome deal on the COB Mini Keychain Multi-Function Flashlight over at the Geeky Gadgets Deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals