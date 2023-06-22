Deals: 1MORE SonoFlow Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones

Calling all avid readers and tech enthusiasts! Prepare to be amazed by the mind-blowing offer we have in store for you this week at the Geeky Gadgets Deals store. Brace yourself for an unparalleled audio experience with the extraordinary 1MORE SonoFlow Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, now available at an unbelievably affordable price of just $88.99.

Indulge your senses in the ultimate auditory bliss as these state-of-the-art headphones transport you to a realm of pure sonic excellence. With their unrivaled noise-cancelling capabilities, you’ll be able to immerse yourself in your favorite music, podcasts, and movies without any distractions from the outside world. Say goodbye to unwanted background noise and embrace the serenity of crystal-clear sound.

But that’s not all—the 1MORE SonoFlow Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones are packed with a plethora of cutting-edge features that are sure to leave you in awe. Delight in the freedom of wireless connectivity, allowing you to enjoy your audio content tangle-free and unrestricted. Experience the convenience of intuitive touch controls, granting you effortless access to volume adjustments, track changes, and call management with a simple tap or swipe.

These headphones are meticulously engineered to deliver exceptional audio quality, boasting rich, immersive soundscapes that will transport you to the heart of your favorite songs. Equipped with advanced Bluetooth technology, they offer seamless connectivity to a wide range of devices, ensuring that you can enjoy your audio content with unparalleled convenience.

Additionally, the 1MORE SonoFlow Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones have been ergonomically designed for maximum comfort during prolonged use. Experience a perfect fit with their adjustable headband and soft ear cushions, allowing you to enjoy your audio adventures without any discomfort or fatigue.

With this phenomenal deal, you not only get to enjoy the 1MORE SonoFlow Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones at an unbeatable price, but you also gain access to a world of audio excellence that will elevate your listening experience to extraordinary heights.

Don’t miss out on this golden opportunity! Visit the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today and unlock the captivating features of the 1MORE SonoFlow Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones. Enhance your audio journey and revel in the true beauty of sound at an exceptional value. Get ready to embark on an auditory adventure like no other!

1MORE’s First Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, the 1MORE SonoFlow are on hot sale now. With double gold label certification, 70-hour of battery life, and limited quantity. Grab It Now!

CERTIFIED WIRELESS AUDIOPHILE SOUND – 1MORE SonoFlow is Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless certified, and supports the lossless LDAC codec, allowing you to enjoy a high-resolution audio experience by transmitting at a transfer rate of 990kbps. Every subtle detail will come to life.

– 1MORE SonoFlow is Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless certified, and supports the lossless LDAC codec, allowing you to enjoy a high-resolution audio experience by transmitting at a transfer rate of 990kbps. Every subtle detail will come to life. REFINED, LIFELIKE SOUND – Boasting a 40mm driver with a DLC (diamond-like-carbon) composite diaphragm and soft PET film, the SonoFlow produces rhythmic bass, warm mids and crisp highs while offering an ultra-wide frequency response range that reaches up to 40kHz.

– Boasting a 40mm driver with a DLC (diamond-like-carbon) composite diaphragm and soft PET film, the SonoFlow produces rhythmic bass, warm mids and crisp highs while offering an ultra-wide frequency response range that reaches up to 40kHz. ENJOYABLE LISTENING EXPERIENCE – 4-time GRAMMY Award recipient, Luca Bignardi has expertly tuned the frequencies to produce an authentic, balanced sound as close as the musicians and sound technicians heard in the recording studio. They also feature 12 studio-grade EQ presets that suit most music genres, giving you a quick way to experience a variety of sound signatures.

– 4-time GRAMMY Award recipient, Luca Bignardi has expertly tuned the frequencies to produce an authentic, balanced sound as close as the musicians and sound technicians heard in the recording studio. They also feature 12 studio-grade EQ presets that suit most music genres, giving you a quick way to experience a variety of sound signatures. PROPRIETARY NOISE CANCELLATION TECHNOLOGY – 1MORE SonoFlownever lets the outside noise intrude on you and your music with QuietMax noise cancellation technology. And if you want to keep aware of your surroundings, just press the button to switch to Transparency Mode.

– 1MORE SonoFlownever lets the outside noise intrude on you and your music with QuietMax noise cancellation technology. And if you want to keep aware of your surroundings, just press the button to switch to Transparency Mode. THE LONGEST BATTERY LIFE– Get up to 70 hours of battery life from a single charge with ANC off, giving you an uninterrupted music experience. And a quick 5-minute charge gives you 5 hours of listening.

You can find out more information on this great deal on the 1MORE SonoFlow Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals