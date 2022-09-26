Deals: 12-in-1 USB-C Hub for $64.99

We have a great deal for our readers on the 12-in-1 USB-C Hub in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, the device is available for $64.99.

The 12-in-1 USB-C Hub comes with some great features and a wide range of ports and connectivity options for all of your devices.

This 12-in-1 Hub is your new universal connector for power, data, and display. The USB-C hub allows you to connect (up to 4) USB devices at once, so you can connect more accessories and hard drives, as well as connect a laptop more conveniently. It has three USB 3.0 ports and supports fast charging and data transfer speed up to 5Gbps (USB 3.1 Gen 1), with DisplayPort and HDMI input at the same time for desktop display. It also supports Gigabit LAN, SD, and microSD cards. HDMI. Supports 1080p & 4K

Supports 1080p & 4K

DP and HDMI can display at the same time

3.5mm audio port. Supports headphone audio playback & voice functions

USB-C PD charging. Supports Power Delivery charging up to 100W

USB-C + 3x USB 3.0. For data transfer

Gigabit LAN. Supports Ethernet cables with 1000MB/s
SD + microSD. Supports external storage

You can find out more information about the new 12-in-1 USB-C Hub over at the Geeky Gadgets Deals syore at the link below.

