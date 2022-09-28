Deals: 10000mAh Solar Charger with Light

We have an awesome deal on the 10000mAh Solar Charger with Light in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The 10000mAh Solar Charger with Light is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $39.99 and it comes with some great features.

The lightweight and portable solar charger is a great way to stay connected while you’re on the go. Its compact design and high capacity make it the perfect companion for camping, hiking, and road trips. Its strong battery can support your smartphone or tablet for long hours of outdoor use, such as taking photos, playing games, or reading books during your journey. The solar panels on this product allow you to recharge this product by natural daylight; which makes it more environmentally friendly and saves you money on costly charging cables. Smart charging. Offers more efficient charging & discharging & saves you valuable time

Offers more efficient charging & discharging & saves you valuable time Lightweight. Easily put in your pocket, purse or pouch

Easily put in your pocket, purse or pouch Large capacity. Enough capacity to fully charge 3 devices & still have power left

Enough capacity to fully charge 3 devices & still have power left LED power display. The remaining power in the charging compartment can be seen at a glance, avoiding the embarrassment of a sudden loss of power

The remaining power in the charging compartment can be seen at a glance, avoiding the embarrassment of a sudden loss of power Multiple devices. Power up 3 devices simultaneously

Power up 3 devices simultaneously Solar charging. Great convenient power source for all outdoor activities

Great convenient power source for all outdoor activities 2 charging ways. Fast charge via USB cable or put it under direct sun for solar charging

Fast charge via USB cable or put it under direct sun for solar charging Bright LED flashlight Perfect for any light emergency or any outdoor activities Specs Color: black, red

Materials: plastic ABS

Weight: 8.75oz

Power: 1.5W

Input: 5V-2A

Output U1: 5V-2A U2: 5V-2A Wireless Charger: 5V/1A (5W)

Capacity: 10000mAh

Input interface: micro USB, type-C USB

Output interface: micro USB, type-C apple

Waterproof: IPX6 Compatibility Android

iOS

You can find out more information about this awesome deal on the 10000mAh Solar Charger with Light over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>



