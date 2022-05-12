Deal Reminder: Linux Power User Bundle, save 96%

Just a quick reminder for our readers on the amazing deal on the Linux Power User Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The Linux Power User Bundle is available in our deals store for just $19, which is a saving of 96% off the regular price.

The success of any site or app begins and ends with the site itself not going down. This step-by-step guide will teach you to eliminate potential points of failure, and guarantee the site is prepared for scaling and giant surges in traffic. Learn to ensure service availability for Linux, Apache, MySQL, and PHP based web applications. Plus, with this solution, you can repair failures on your own time and not in the middle of the night

Study the instructor’s proven LAMP stack solution w/ 22 lectures & 2 hours of content

Learn to eliminate single points of failure for your Linux, Apache, MySQL & PHP based web applications

Enable your sites to scale & experience increased traffic without downtime

Watch lessons & demonstrations on actual Linux servers

Reference diagrams while you build

Save time researching & testing various solutions

You can find out more information about this great deal on the Linux Power User Bundle over at our deals store at the link below.

