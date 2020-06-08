Dead Island 2 leaked gameplay and playable game

A five-year-old build of the still as yet unreleased Dead Island 2 has been leaked making its way to the V board of 4Chan. The build of the game is playable although there are placeholder assets throughout the game. Dead Island 2 was expected to be launched sometime after it was first announced back in 2014, although it has had a rocky development with the game being passed between three different developers.

“In March 2016, Deep Silver announced UK studio Sumo Digital had taken on Dead Island 2. Then, in August 2019, Deep Silver announced it had brought development in-house at Homefront: The Revolution maker Dambuster Studios.”

“Dead Island 2 is an upcoming survival horror action role-playing game.Dead Island 2 takes place in an open-world Los Angeles, San Francisco, and an undisclosed third location in California, unlike the first game which was set on the fictitious island of Banoi off the coast of Papua New Guinea. The game’s combat has different mechanics than its predecessors. Dead Island 2 also includes several features from its predecessors, such as the “rage” and crafting systems.”

Source : Eurogamer

