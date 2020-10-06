Daysaver cyclist multitool offers nine functions in one and weighs just 45g

Urban cyclists, mountain bikers and professionals may be interested in a new multitool designed specifically for cyclists offering a selection of nine functions and weighing just 45g. With still 15 days remaining the campaign has blasted past its required pledge goal raising more than double its needed funding thanks to over 750 backers.

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $76 or £59. If the Daysaver cyclist multitool Kickstarter campaign is successful and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2021. To learn more about the Daysaver cyclist multitool watch the promotional video below.

“It has always bothered us that we bikers must choose between having either a useful but heavy and bulky tool or a small and light one – as we want it to be – but inconvenient to use. The common concepts are based on foldable tools. The disadvantage of such concepts is that many screws are not accessible because of the bulky design, and you do not have the right lever when it comes to applying the proper torque. In recent years, the trend has shifted to “hide” tools in the bike – in the cranks or the stem. But this concept requires proprietary systems that fit only one bike at a time. So we either had to accept the situation or tackle the problem ourselves”

“Our multi-tool is ready for production and market entry. We need your help now to fund the production of the first series. Support us, and you will become the proud owner of one of the first Daysavers worldwide. But we have even more exciting rewards ready for you. An increasing number of riders want to attach their tools to the frame. Many bike manufacturers offer special mounting for tools in addition to the bottle holder. We have designed such a holder for the Daysaver, and you can get it here exclusively with the tool.”

The creators of the Daysaver have also designed and manufactured a handy frame holder for their unique tool, enabling you to carry it on your bike at all times. For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and more features, jump over to the official Daysaver cyclist multitool crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals