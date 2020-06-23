Kingston 7.68TB DC1000 U.2 NVMe PCIe Data Center SSD now available

Kingston Digital today began shipping the 7.68 TB model of the Data Center 1000M (DC1000M) NVMe PCIe SSD. The new drive implements strict QoS ensuring predictable IO and low latency for data centers powered by NVMe SSDs.

DC1000M joins the recently released DC1000B NVMe boot drive, the VMware Ready DC500 series SATA SSDs and DC450R to form the most complete range of superior enterprise-class data center storage solutions in the market.

“DC1000M utilizes a hot-pluggable U.2 (2.5″) form factor, allowing seamless integration with latest generation servers and storage arrays currently using PCIe and U.2 backplanes. The lightning-fast drive provides enterprise-grade features such as end-to-end data path protection, power-loss protection (PLP) and telemetry monitoring for increased data reliability.”

Source : Kingston : TPU

