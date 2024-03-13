Dacia Spring EV Starts at £14,995

Dacia has revealed the pricing for its new electric vehicle in the UK, the Dacia Spring, the car starts at £14,995 on the road, making it one of the most affordable electric vehicles available in the UK.

The car comes with a range of 137 miles as standard, there is also an option to extend this to 186 miles and it comes with a 26.8 kWh battery that can be charged from 20% to 100% in four hours using a 7kW wall box.

Spring comes with a choice of a 45 hp, or a more powerful 65 hp/48 kW motor, which coupled with its lightweight design that makes it the only fully electric car in Europe under one tonne, ensures good performance around town and on the open road. Using its 7kW charger, the compact 26.8 kWh battery can be charged from 20% to 100% on a suitable domestic outlet in less than 11 hours, or in just four hours on a 7kW wall box.

Starting from Expression trim, available with the Electric 45 or 65 powertrain, standard equipment includes a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, height-adjustable 3-spoke steering wheel, Media Control system with USB port, speed limiter, cruise control, steering wheel mounted controls, central locking with remote control, electric front windows, rear parking sensors, 12V socket, manual air conditioning and 15-inch wheels (only on Electric 65).

The new Dacia Spring is now available to pre-order in the UK for £14,995 with a deposit of just £99 and the car will be available with a choice of trim levels, you can find out more details over at Dacia at the link below.

Source Dacia



