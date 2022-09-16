Dacia Manifesto concept looks awesome

Dacia has unveiled a new concept car, the Dacia Manifesto and the car looks awesome, it is designed to be a rugged vehicle and it comes with some cool features.

This new concept car looks like a beach buggy on steroids, it has no windows or doors and there is also no windshield.

With the reveal of Manifesto Concept, Dacia is emphatically reaffirming its unrivalled vision of an essential, cool, robust, affordable and environmentally efficient car. Although it does not prefigure an upcoming model, Manifesto is a lab for ideas with some of its innovative features available on future vehicles in the Dacia range.

Manifesto explores a connection to nature by being environmentally friendly, robust and by demonstrating usefulness in the outdoors. It is a bold statement about the brand’s aim to stand by customers as they become ever keener to try outdoor pursuits, while expanding on the values and qualities that have helped to build Dacia’s success.

The Manifesto concept comes with four-wheel drive and it features seat covers that are removable and can be turned into sleeping bags.

Whilst this is only a concept car, it will be interesting to see how the technology and design that has been developed for this vehicle will be used in future vehicles.

You can find out more details about the new Dacia Manifesto concept car over at the Dacia website at the link below.

Source Dacia



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals