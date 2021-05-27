Geeky Gadgets

Cybershoes now available for the Oculus Quest $349

CybershoesAfter completing a successful Kickstarter campaign the Cybershoes virtual reality locomotion system is now available to purchase for the Facebook Oculus Quest VR hardware, priced at $349 and is now available from online retailers such as Amazon throughout the United States. There are already 60+ SteamVR games compatible with Cybershoes with new games in the process of being added. “Cybershoes are back with a new wireless version for Oculus Quest and Quest 2 Standalone. Also compatible with PCVR headsets via SteamVR on Windows 10.”

Wireless Cybershoes connects to a Quest headset via Bluetooth and features an inside-out tracking system. The shoes keep their orientation. You can walk in the direction of your feet while looking around from side to side.

Compatible headsets include : Valve Index | Oculus Rift | Oculus Rift S | Oculus Quest with Virtual Desktop or Link cable | Pimax | all Windows Mixed Reality Headsets | Samsung Odyssey+ Acer | WMR Lenovo | WMR Dell | Visor Medion | WMR | HTC Vive | HTC Wireless adapter | HTC Vive Pro | HTC Vive Pro Eyes | HTC Vive Focus with Riftcat

