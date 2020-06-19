Cyberpunk 2077 delayed until November 19th 2020

CD Projekt Red has revealed that their highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 game has been delayed once more and will now launch on November 19th. The game had previously been delayed before to September 17th. Check out the official announcement Tweet below to learn more about the reasons why.

An important development update pic.twitter.com/uFGrt9Tqpi — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 18, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 has drawn influences from the 1982 film Blade Runner, manga and anime series Ghost in the Shell, and video games System Shock (1994) and Deus Ex (2000). The game will be launching on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Stadia, Xbox One and Xbox Series X offering both single and multiplayer modes.

“Cyberpunk 2077 is played in a first-person perspective as V, a mercenary whose voice, face, hairstyles, body type and modifications, background, and clothing are customisable. Stat categories—Body, Intelligence, Reflexes, Technical, and Cool—are influenced by the character classes that players assume, which are NetRunner (hacking), Techie (machinery), and Solo (combat). The perk tree branches into melee, blades, handguns, shotguns, rifles, sniper rifles, hacking, two-handed combat, assassination, “cold blood”, engineering, and athletics.”

Source : Twitter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals