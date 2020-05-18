Cyberpunk 2077 Reaver revealed

The development team at CD Projekt Red have this week unveiled a first glimpse of the Cyberpunk 2077 Reaver, a car associated with the Wraith gang. Cyberpunk 2077 is currently in the last stages of development and will be officially launched on September 17th 2020, available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and the next generation Xbox Series X console.

“Reaver – custom-built Wraith gang vehicle based on Quadra Type-66 car,” the tweet reads. “With its near 1000 horsepower, you will ride eternal, shiny and chrome.” – “Happy 5th anniversary, Mad Max: Fury Road,”

“Cyberpunk 2077 is played in a first-person perspective as V,[9] a mercenary whose voice,[10] face, hairstyles, body type and modifications, background, and clothing are customisable. Stat categories—Body, Intelligence, Reflexes, Technical, and Cool—are influenced by the character classes that players assume, which are NetRunner (hacking), Techie (machinery), and Solo (combat). The perk tree branches into melee, blades, handguns, shotguns, rifles, sniper rifles, hacking, two-handed combat, assassination, “cold blood”, engineering, and athletics. ”

„Reaver” – custom-built Wraith gang vehicle based on Quadra Type-66 car. With its near 1000 horsepower, you will ride eternal, shiny and chrome.

Happy 5th Anniversary #MadMaxFuryRoad pic.twitter.com/9E0gqJKqV5 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) May 15, 2020

Source : VG24/7

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals