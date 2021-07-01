MSI ARTYMIS curved gaming monitors with KVM

MSI has introduced a couple of new curved gaming monitors this week, the ARTYMIS 323CQR and 273CQR both of which include adjustments for tilting lowering and raising allowing you to set the position perfectly, together with a handy integrated KV M allowing you to control multiple devices via one set of joystick, keyboard, mouse, and MSI gaming monitor.

MSI explains in their press release that the MPG ARTYMIS Series monitors have built-in light sensor that automatically detects the surrounding area’s light source, using smart algorithms the screen brightness will automatically be optimized for brightness and color temperature according to the lighting of your surrounding area. The MSI ARTYMIS Series are also equipped with new 1000R curved surface technology with a 165 Hz refresh rate and a 1 ms response time.

“For PS5, we designed an exclusive Console Mode, which can automatically accept 4K signals on the QHD monitor, and support HDR simultaneously. This gives you the best gaming experiences and allows you to enjoy console games even with a QHD monitor. The curved display panel of the MSI gaming monitor has a curvature rate of 1000R, which is the most comfortable and suitable curvature for human eyes for computing or gaming. Curved panels also help with gameplay immersion, making gamers better connected to their games.”

“Snipe and kill your opponents before they can react. The built-in aiming magnifier provides eight-stage zooming and has shortcut keys to quickly switch the magnification. Additionally, the mouse DPI will also automatically be reduced for you to perform at high magnification. The screen can maintain the operation so that no matter what weapon is used, it can become a sniper rifle and attack enemies from thousands of miles away.”

“Through AI calculation the curved gaming monitors, aim dot automatically changes color, making it visible at any time. If the color of the aim dot overlaps with the background color, it will cause trouble for aiming. The MPG ARTYMIS Series Monitors use AI to observe the color around the red dot and automatically adjusts it to a color that contrasts with the surrounding colors to ensure that you can always easily see your aim dot when aiming at your enemies.”

Source : TPU

