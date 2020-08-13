GIGABYTE G34WQC 34 inch ultra-wide curved gaming monitor

GIGABYTE has introduced a new ultrawide curved gaming monitor this week in the form of the GIGABYTE G34WQC, fitted with a 34 inch display. The 1500R VA panel offers players a 1440p resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time.

For the color performance, the native 8-bit panel offers the splendid color, 120% sRGB wide color gamut and certified by VESA Display HDR 400, enriching the contrast of the picture quality. The fantastic specifications allow you to experience the grand visual pleasure in gaming and picture appreciation.

The GIGABYTE G34WQC monitor supports GIGABYTE tactical gaming features such as Aim Stabilizer and Black Equalizer, along with the 21:9 aspect ratio is also ideal for office and recreational use. The 21:9 ratio offers the extra field of view compared with the common standard 16:9, a significant gain when it comes to gaming, streaming, multimedia, and productivity enhancement, explains GIGABYTE.

“As an unseen player, monitor is often being underestimated. The truth is monitors form as a synergistic effect and bring out the best performance of PC components. GIGABYTE gaming monitors offer the ultimate specifications and quality, users can truly enjoy upscale performance without the need for extravagance.

The streamline appearance represents the simplicity of the GIGABYTE gaming series design philosophy, sturdy stand and matte finish built for functional and aesthetic features adding more to the characteristics.”

Source : Gigabyte

