CurBot automatically opens your curtains when asked, the sun rises or timer

If you are searching for a way to automatically open your curtains using voice control or a companion application, you may be interested in the aptly named CurBot created by the engineers and design team over at OTER Digital. Specifically designed to work with curtain rails the CurBot can be configured to automatically open via a timer or when the sun rises and the sysytem supports Google Home, Alexa, and Apple Siri.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $79 or £60 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 39% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Tired of getting up to open or close your curtains? Struggle with getting up when the alarm rings? CurBot can help! Most existing curtain robots are narrowly compatible with just a few brands and curtain rod sizes. They also suffer from batteries that won’t last long enough for convenient use. Let CurBot solve all your problems! CurBot is an advanced smart home device that can turn any old-fashioned curtains into a fully automatic curtain system. With CurBot, you don’t need any installation tools or skills, it can be set up in seconds, and it fits most types of curtain rails and rods.”

With the assumption that the CurBot crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the CurBot automatic curtain opener project checkout the promotional video below.

“CurBot adds cozy convenience to your life and makes your smart home experience even better. With wireless connectivity, CurBot makes any curtains motorized instantly. With CurBot, you can use your voice to control your curtains with Google Home, Alexa, and Apple Siri. What’s more incredible is that CurBot can link with over 300K+ Tuya items, which means CurBot can connect with more smart devices than other curtain robots. CurBot also works with IFTTT using the rechargeable Hub.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the automatic curtain opener, jump over to the official CurBot crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

