Cupra has unveiled the new Cupram Born VZ and the car comes with 322 horsepower or 240 kW, it also comes with 545 Nm of torque and a 0 to 10-0 km/h time of just 5.7 seconds, the car has a range of upgrades.

These include a sportier interior with CUP Bucket seats and regenerative paddle shifts and more responsive steering. it also comes with 20 inch alloys and performance tyres, more details are below.

An acronym for the Spanish word ‘veloz’,- which translated into English means ‘fast’ – the VZ name is a seamless way to describe the brand’s latest vehicle. The CUPRA Born VZ delivers 240kW of power and 545Nm of torque, applied to the road through its improved suspension setting geometry, sports-tuned steering, and improved braking feel. These aspects combine to give it the ultimate performance in the CUPRA Born line-up and making it one of the most dynamic cars in its segment.

Wayne Griffiths, CEO of CUPRA UK, said: “The CUPRA Born was a milestone for the brand when we launched the model in 2021 as our first 100% electric vehicle. And it’s delivered exceptionally, with 45,300 units sold last year, an increase of 44.4% compared to the year before. With the CUPRA Born VZ, we will bring even more performance to this model, proving once again that electrification and performance are a perfect match.”

You can find out more details about the new Cupra Born VZ over at Cupra at the lkink be,ow, the car will hnave a range of 570 km or 335 miles on a single charge, there are no details on pricing as yet.

Source Cupra



