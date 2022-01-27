Crytek confirms new Crysis 4 game under development with teaser

Game development studio Crytek has today confirmed that the 4th instalment in the Crysis series and there development team is now working on the Crysis 4 game. The new game is currently in the early stages of development so don’t expect it to be available to play anytime soon, but as soon more information is made available regards trailers, release date and availability we will keep you up to speed as always. In the meantime check out the teaser released with the announcement for a glimpse at what you can expect from Crysis 4.

Crytek CEO Avni Yerli explains a little more :

“It’s finally time to reveal what we’re working on. We’re excited to announce the 4th instalment in the Crysis series is in development! We’ve a long road ahead of us but we want heroes to join us today to shape the next chapter in the Crysis franchise.”

Crysis 4 game teaser release by Crytek

“To everyone in our amazing Crysis community, and to all fans of the franchise all around the world: we have a special announcement to make, just for you. It’s something you have been asking us for a long time, so it’s now finally time to confirm – yes, a new Crysis game is happening! We are so pleased and excited to bring this news to you, and we really can’t wait to reveal more details about what lies ahead.”

“Crytek has a proud history of working with our community to develop the games you want to play. Crysis is incredibly important to so many people – it’s beloved by gamers everywhere, and some of those working in the industry today are doing so because of the original game – so we want to make sure the next instalment in the franchise lives up to all of your expectations. Make sure to join our socials and get involved! As development progresses we will release more details when we can. But in the meantime, know that our dedicated and talented team is working hard to bring you a truly next-gen shooter. I also want to let Hunt: Showdown players know that we have some great things planned for you too, this year and beyond, so watch this space.”

Source : Crytek : Crytek

