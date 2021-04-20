Opolo easy-to-use crypto wallet hits Kickstarter

If you are searching for a crypto wallet to keep your digital currencies safe from third parties you may be interested in the Opolo crypto wallet which has launched via Kickstarter this month and offers the world’s highest security certified chip EAL6+, enabling you to store over 120 different crypto currencies and over 200,000 tokens. The easy-to-use Opolo crypto wallet also comes with a password manager and easy to read screen. It is also a completely off-line device and is not equipped with Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connections making it safe from sniffing and hacking via wireless connections.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $186 or £138 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 47% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Opolo campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021. To learn more about the Opolo crypto wallet project review the promotional video below.

“If anyone gets access to your private keys, your crypto can be transferred and you could lose everything – something that has always happened and only continues to happen as crypto becomes more popular. Keeping your private keys secured should be the first thing you do and is the most important thing you do – and you need to do it well.”

“Being your own bank brings big responsibility, and the bank-grade security of the private keys will be one of your biggest responsibilities. You do not want to give even the smallest opening to hackers or viruses that have the sole purpose of hacking into your smartphone or laptops to get access to your bank. A hardware wallet or cold wallet is the best place to store the crypto securely. The cold wallets secure the crypto in an offline device.”

“Many people will turn to a crypto exchange, but that takes away some of the best parts of cryptocurrency, including freedom. There have been many examples when crypto exchanges got hacked and the customers lost their hard-earned money.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the crypto wallet, jump over to the official Opolo crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals