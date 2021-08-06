Cry Macho Clint Eastwood film premiers Sept 17th 2021

A new trailer has been released this week by Warner Bros. Pictures for the upcoming new Clint Eastwood film Cry Macho which will be premiering in theaters and streaming exclusively on HBO Max September 17th 2021. The film has been produced and directed by Clint Eastwood and offers a “uplifting and poignant drama” and stars Clint Eastwood, Natalia Traven, Dwight Yoakam, Fernanda Urrejola, and Horacio Garcia Rojas.

In Cry Macho Eastwood plays Mike Milo, a one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who, in 1979, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man’s young son home from Mexico. Forced to take the backroads on their way to Texas, the unlikely pair faces an unexpectedly challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman finds unexpected connections and his own sense of redemption.

“From Warner Bros. Pictures come director/producer Clint Eastwood’s uplifting and poignant drama “Cry Macho.” The film stars Eastwood as Mike Milo, a one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who, in 1979, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man’s young son home from Mexico. Forced to take the backroads on their way to Texas, the unlikely pair faces an unexpectedly challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman finds unexpected connections and his own sense of redemption.”

Source : Warner Bros.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals