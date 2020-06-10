CrossCode launches on PS4 and Switch August 28th

After successfully launching on PC, ININ Games, Deck13 and Radical Fish Games have announced that their retro-inspired 2D game CrossCode will be launching on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation4. CrossCode will be available throughout Europe and North America from August 28th 2020 onwards.

CrossCode offers players a “captivating sci-fi storyline and silky smooth physics” says its developers. CrossCode had seven years of community-driven development behind its creation and was hugely anticipated by a strong fanbase before its successful release on Steam.

“Magnificent worlds and a fast-paced combat system are combined with outstanding puzzle mechanics and lots of options for character growth. A strong main story and lots of side content allow you to spend up to 80 hours in the detailed, nostalgic pixel world. “

“CrossCode is set in the distant future, where you follow a player named Lea. Lea logs into a fictional MMO called CrossWorlds. Lea suffers from memory loss and is mute. The path to regain Lea’s memory is to play CrossWorlds, discover all the game locations and meet other players. Bit by bit as Lea’s memory returns, the mystery surrounding CrossWorlds will unravel – and you will discover why a mute player is stuck in this game in the first place.”

CrossCode features:

– Abundant main story and side content

– Outstanding Retro-style music

– Great variety of puzzles

– Fast-paced combat system

– Combining the best of JRPG and action adventure games in a modern retro-styled look

– Discover a large SciFi world with 7 unique realms

– Fight more than 120 enemy types including 30+ boss fights

– Explore 7 vast dungeons with unique themes and puzzle mechanics

Source : CC

