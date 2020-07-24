Creaks launches on Xbox One

Indie game developer Amanita Design has this week launched it new adventure on Xbox and PC via Steam. Creaks is best enjoyed with a controller and a good pair of headphones and offers a unique platform, puzzle adventure game which has “Very Positive” review already on Steam. The hand draw graphics and excellent music add to the games unique storyline.

“The ground starts shaking, light bulbs are breaking – and something rather unusual is happening right behind the walls of your very room. Equipped with nothing but wit and courage, you slowly descend into a world inhabited by avian folk and seemingly deadly furniture monsters. From the creators of indie classics Machinarium and Samorost comes Creaks, a new puzzle adventure game that delights the senses with its hand-painted visuals, precise animation, eerie sounds, and an eclectic original score from Hidden Orchestra. Proceed at your own pace at figuring out the solutions to dozens of carefully designed puzzles, explore the mansion for hidden paintings and uncover the great secret.”

Source : Steam : AD

