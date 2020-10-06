Omaxamo craft knife and multiool

Makers and crafters may be interested in a new utility knife launched by a Kickstarter by the team at Omaxamo based in Australia. The multifunctional tool offers a utility knife, pen, laser pointer, scalpel and more. Pledges are now available for the project from roughly $14 or £18. If the Omaxamo scalpel Kickstarter campaign is successful and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2020. To learn more about the Omaxamo scalpel project review the promotional video below.

“The two models to choose from are a multi function pen, and a standard utility knife with an ergonomically designed cylindrical grip comprising anti slip dimples. The scalpel blade is fitted by sliding it through the slot of the holder, and the springlike nature of the blade clicks it into place, the utilisation of pliers simplifies this process.”

“The Omaxamo scalpel has been designed to be used in conjunction with swann morton fitment number 3 and 4 scalpel blades, there is also a hobby blade variation. The pen can be refilled with a standard ink cartridge, and the emergency glass breaking laser pen lid can be recharged wirelessly.”

15 days remain on the Kickstarter campaign which is already over halfway to its required pledge goal. For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications, jump over to the official Omaxamo scalpel crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals