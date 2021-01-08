Couch Console charges and organizes your couch goodies

During these strange times we are all spending a little extra time on our couch, but the same old things keep happening, such as losing your remote or smartphone, spilling drinks and nibbles to name a few. If you would like to organize your couch goodies in a more streamlined way, as well as wirelessly charge your smartphone and accessories, you may be interested in the unique Couch Console. Specifically created to help you organise your essential couch gadgets treats the couch organizer has recently launched by Kickstarter to help raise the required funds to make the jump from concept into production.

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $89 or £66 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 11% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

If the Couch Console campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2021. To learn more about the Couch Console Modular organizer project play the promotional video below. “Couch Console is a self-balancing cupholder, snack holder, phone stand, charging dock, remote tray, storage pocket. All in a light, compact & modular pack”

“The gyroscope system ensures your cup will stay in a vertical position no matter how uneven or soft the surface you put the Couch Console on is. The Cup Holder will fit most standard glasses, and you can also lock the system.”

“To get the most out of it, we made the modules independent from one another so you can customize the layout just the way you like it. Are you having two types of beverages? Just add two cup modules. Need to store more items? Just put the cup in the snack module and use the spacer to divide it accordingly. “

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the Modular organizer, jump over to the official Couch Console crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

