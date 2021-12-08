Corvette Z06 might start under $90,000

Since Chevrolet went official with the Corvette Z06, fans of American sports cars have wondered exactly how much it will cost. While Chevrolet hasn’t officially announced pricing for the Z06, some details on pricing have surfaced from corporate product marketing manager Harlan Charles.

Recently, Charles conducted an interview with Steve Garrett on the “Corvette Today Podcast.” During the interview, Charles said that pricing would be announced soon. However, a more exciting tidbit from Charles said that those used to previous generation Stingray to Z06 base-to-base pricing wouldn’t be surprised at the price of the new Z06.

Essentially, that means that the base price of the C7 Stingray started at $51,995, and the base of the C7 Z06 started at $78,095. That was a difference of $27,000 when comparing base models of the two trim levels. By 2019, the price difference between the base models was about $24,000. That would suggest the Z06 will start somewhere between $86,000 and $89,000. If that pricing is accurate remains to be seen.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals