Corsair has launched a new gaming headset this week which includes haptic bass developed by Taction Technology. The HS Series, Corsair HS60 HAPTIC gaming headset has been created to provide gamers with “amazing sound that you can feel” says Corsair, check out the promo video below to learn more about its design, features and unique bass technology. “The strong bass sound reproduction gives your headset a true subwoofer effect for deep bass and low frequency response.”

“Enjoy comfort and quality with memory foam ear pads and custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers, built to last thanks to lightweight and durable construction. A detachable noise-cancelling unidirectional microphone helps your voice come through loud and clear. Connecting to PC via USB, the HS60 HAPTIC is compatible with powerful CORSAIR iCUE software and Windows Sonic surround sound. Complete with on-ear volume and haptic feedback controls for convenient audio adjustments, the HS60 HAPTIC delivers fantastic sound that you can feel.”

“At the core of the HS60 HAPTIC’s distinctive listening experience lies innovative bass from Taction Technology that enhances low-end frequencies using tactile feedback, enabling users to perceive sounds while gaming that other headsets miss. Hearing the deep, low rumble of explosions or the reverberating hum of nearby machinery is a richer, more engaging experience with the HS60 HAPTIC. Combined with a pair of custom-tuned 50 mm neodymium audio drivers delivering superb sound quality and a fully detachable, noise-cancelling uni-directional microphone for outstanding vocal clarity, the HS60 HAPTIC puts you in the middle of the action like never before.”

The Corsair HS60 Haptic gaming headset is now available to purchase directly from the Corsair website and is priced at £120.

