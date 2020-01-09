Coolpad Legacy 5G to cost less than $400

The Coolpad Legacy 5G could end up being the cheapest 5G smartphone when it launches in the US, the handset will retail for under $400.

The device will come with a 6.53 inch display with a FHD+ resolution and the handset will be powered by a Snapdragon 765 mobile processor.

The Coolpad Legacy 5G will come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and it will also feature a microSD card slot for expansion.

The handset will come with high end cameras on the front and back, on the back there will be a dual camera setup with a 48 megapixel camera and an 8 megapixel camera. On the front of the device there will be a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies.

The Coolpad Legacy 5G will come with a 4000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging, it will launch in the US some time in quarter two.

Source GSM Arena

