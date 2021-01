Coolpad Cool S smartphone announced

Coolpad has launched its latest Android smartphone the Coolpad Cool S and the handset comes with a 6.53 inch display that features a FHD+ resolution.

The handset comes with a Helio P60 processor and it features 4GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage, there is also a microSD card slot for extra storage.

The Coolpad Cool S comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and it features a range of camers, including a 25 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls.

On the back of the handset there is a quad camera setup with one 48 megapixel camera, one 8 megapixel camera, one 5 megapixel camera and a 0.3 megapixel camera.

The handset comes in a choice of colors including black, white and blue and it retails for Rs 22,595 which is about $193.

Source GSM Arena

