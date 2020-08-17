CoolBank offers a fast way to chill drinks

CoolBank is a mobile cooler that cools down drinks extremely quickly without the need for electricity, allowing you to call your drinks wherever you may be adventuring. Launched via Kickstarter early bird pledges are now available from $50 or £46 and worldwide delivery is expected to take place during November 2020. Check out the video below for a demonstration of its capabilities and features.

“The silicone hose is slipped over the freezer pack and this assembly is then to be put into the freezer. When stored in the freezer, the freezer packs cool down to -20 C°. If you now want to enjoy cold drinks, put the freezer packs into the CoolBank. And there it is: ready for use. To use the CoolBank, just open the lid and insert the spout at the bottom of the device. When a drink is now poured in at the top of the CoolBank, it cools down as it passes through and leaves the device chilled at the bottom. To protect the CoolBank from warming up, it should be closed after use.”

“In the beginning, the CoolBank chills your drinks by 10 degrees. The total capacity of a freezer pack is about 4 litres which are cooled down by an average of 8 degrees. How it works: The silicone hose and the channel of more than 2 meters that circles the freezer pack build a kind of pipe. Thus, the warm drink passes by the freezer pack for more than 2 meters. Since the freezer pack previously has been cooled down to -20 °C, it can absorb the energy of the drink and thereby chill it. The figure below clearly shows to what extend a drink cools down when filled into a Coolbank with freezer packs of 20 °C.”

Source : Kickstarter

