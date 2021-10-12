Cook food to perfection with the Sous cooking assistant

Home chefs looking for a way to cook food to perfection may be interested in a new artificial intelligent cooking assistant aptly named Sous. The system is easy to set up and removes all the guesswork from your food cooking providing flawless results every time. “Timers and “feeling” are things of the past. With Sous, you’ll know exactly how to cook your meats so that you get perfect, mouth-watering meals. Every single time.” Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $69 or £51 (depending on current exchange rates).

Sous cooking assistant helps cook food to perfection every time

“There are thousands of “cooking thermometers” on the market. We’ve even used a lot of them. They work OK, but we wanted more. We wanted something better – to be able to walk in the other room, to watch the game, to hang out with the family and still know exactly how the food is doing… and still get those mouth-watering results. So, we built it. Meet Sous: your personal cooking assistant.”

Assuming that the Sous funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the Sous cooking assistant project view the promotional video below.

“Never guess how to heat the pan or grill. Never set a timer on your phone. And, never guess when to take the steak off the grill. Sous will send notifications directly to your phone, watch, and tablet whenever you need to take action.”

“Gone are the days of standing by the grill and hovering over the stove. Gone are the days of constantly checking the internal temperature of your steak with an instant-read thermometer. Gone are they days of having to constantly look up the proper temperature of a medium-rare steak. Simply tap “Beef, Steak, Medium Rare” and your steak will be good to go in just a few minutes. No guesswork. No hassle.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the cooking assistant, jump over to the official Sous crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

