Control AWE expansion arrives August 27th on PlayStation

Thomas Puha Communications Director at Remedy Entertainment has confirmed that Control’s AWE expansion will be arriving on will be arriving on the PlayStation 4 later this month on August 27th 2020. Allowing gamers to explore the sealed Investigations Sector, uncover the mystery of Bright Falls, and face a new terror with a new Service Weapon form. Chekc out the teaser trailer below for a glimpse.

“Our development team at Remedy has worked very hard to bring you something special. We managed to pack quite a few features into this expansion. First of all, what is an AWE? It’s short for Altered World Event, which occur when paranatural forces breach our world. Sometimes, AWEs are minor and go unnoticed. However, sometimes AWEs cause catastrophic events. Historically, the Investigations Sector was where the Federal Bureau of Control’s dangerous work of searching for AWE cases was coordinated from, and where evidence was stored… until things went horribly, horribly wrong, and the sector was sealed off years ago.”

“Director Jesse Faden has to enter the sector to chase down a mysterious being that’s been stalking this long-abandoned area for years. In order to reclaim the Investigations Sector from the clutches of this creature of darkness, Jesse will need to explore the numerous Altered World Events investigated here, including one from the town of Bright Falls.

Finally, you might have heard a certain Alan Wake narrating the trailer and showing up at the very end. Over the years, we have included Easter eggs in our games that related some of Remedy’s games to each other, as you have seen if you played Control… but what if they were not all just Easter eggs?”

Source : PlayStation

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals