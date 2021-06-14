Contraband a cooperative smuggling game set in the 1970s

Contraband is a new game from Avalanche Studios and Xbox Game Studios, offering gamers a cooperative smuggler’s paradise set in the fictional world of 1970s Bayan, check out the trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the games location and storyline. Contraband is brought to life by the latest iteration of Avalanche Studios Group’s Apex Engine and built to take full advantage of Xbox Series X and the console’s unique capabilities.

“Contraband is our most ambitious game yet and working closely together with Xbox Games Studios has been a great experience,” said Omar Shakir, Game Director at Avalanche Studios. “We can’t wait to share more about the game and the world of Bayan.”

“We’re incredibly excited to work together with a partner such as Xbox Game Studios and look forward to laying the foundation for a long-standing partnership,” said Pim Holfve, CEO at Avalanche Studios Group. “With Contraband, we’re taking everything we’ve learned from 18 years of being in the forefront of open world games as well as bringing the knowledge from running successful live game services focusing on our player communities.”

“We are excited to partner with the talented team at Avalanche Studios for Contraband,” said Peter Wyse, GM of Publishing at Xbox Game Studios. “Experiencing the emergent, open-world craziness of an Avalanche Studios game together with your friends is something we can’t wait to bring to players.”

Source : Avalanche Studios

