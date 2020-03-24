Contactless payment limit to increase to £45 in the UK from April

The contactless payment limit in the UK at the moment is £30, this will be increased to £45 from the 1st of April 2020.

This is to ensure that more contactless payments can be made during the virus outbreak in the UK and less people have to use their card and pin when making a purchases.

This limit will not apply to things like Apple Pay or Android Pay, many stores do not have limits on these type of mobile payments, although some still limit these payments to £30, this will be raised to £45 in these stores.

Whilst these new rules will be introduced from next week, it could take a couple of weeks for the new contact payment limit to filter out to all stores throughout the UK.

Anything that can be done to cut down on contact with surfaces and also things like putting your pin number, is bound to help reduce the risk of spreading or catching the coronavirus.

Source The Guardian

