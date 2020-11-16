GELID VOCE USB streaming condenser microphone $54

If you are in the market for a USB-C condenser microphone for streaming audio applications, you may be interested to know that GELID has introduced a new microphone to its range in the form of VOCE. Designed to provide “exceptional” sound quality the condenser microphone is easy to set up and features a Cardioid Polar Pattern, Perfect for One-Person Streaming.

“In the live-streaming world everything starts with the microphone. Thanks to VOCE, you don’t have to be a recording engineer to produce exceptional sound quality. Perfect sound recording for Live Streams, Podcasts, Webinars, Video Narrations, Teamspeak and more. Crystal clear sound supported by 16mm condenser capsule with cardioid polar pattern and precision electronic circuit boasting high sensitivity, high signal-to-noise ratio and wide frequency response. “

“Start in no-time with USB Plug&Play connectivity and seamless setup. Accessory kit includes Boom Arm to mount and position the microphone easily, and Pop Filter along with Foam Windscreen to filter out environmental stimuli such as keyboard typing or breath. All-metallic build for comprehensive protection of the microphone core and reliable operation.”

The GELID VOCE condenser microphone is now available to purchase priced at €46 or $54 and is constructed from metal.

