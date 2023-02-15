Computing Curriculum UK resources by the Raspberry Pi Foundation

Students wishing to learn more about the Computing Curriculum in the United Kingdom for Key Stages 1 to 4 or teachers looking for resources. Will be pleased to know that the Raspberry Pi Foundation has made available resources that are free to download and adapt to your needs. The Raspberry Pi Computing Curriculum is updated regularly based on the latest research and teachers’ feedback and offers a complete set of resources to help you teach computing to students aged 5 to 16 (key stages 1 to 4 in the UK).

The Raspberry Pi Foundation carried out a Computing Curriculum survey of teachers in 2022 who have used the resources and found that:

– 91% said the Curriculum was effective or very effective at saving teachers time

– 89% said it was effective or very effective at developing teachers’ subject knowledge

– 81% said it was effective or very effective at engaging students

Computing Curriculum UK

“The Computing Curriculum is our complete bank of free lesson plans and other resources that offer you everything you need to teach computing lessons to all school-aged learners. It helps you cover the full breadth of computing, including computing systems, programming, creating media, data and information, and societal impacts of digital technology.”

“The 500 hours of free, downloadable resources within The Computing Curriculum include all the materials you need in your classroom: from lesson plans and slide decks to activity sheets, homework, and assessments. To our knowledge, this is the most comprehensive set of free teaching and learning materials for computing and digital skills in the world.”

“Our Curriculum’s resources are based on clear progression and content frameworks we’ve designed, and we continuously update them based on the latest research and feedback from practising teachers. Doing this is particularly important for computing education resources, because computing is a young subject where thoughts and understanding about the best teaching approaches are still evolving.”

Learn to code

To use the Computing Curriculum resources in your next lesson jump over to the official Raspberry Pi Foundation website for all the resources you need including lessons and resources written by specialist educators, including lesson plans, slides, activity sheets, homework and assessments. Structured as units for each year group, and built on a clear progression framework.

