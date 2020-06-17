Corsair ONE a100 compact desktop PC features Ryzen 3000 CPU from $3,800

The The CORSAIR ONE a100 powered by an AMD Ryzen 3000 CPU is now available to purchase throughout North America and Europe a wide variety of different specifications are available with prices starting from $3,800. Each compact desktop PC is equipped with a Ryzen 3000 Series processor, ranging from the 12-core, 24-thread AMD Ryzen 9 3900X to the 16-core, 32-thread AMD Ryzen 9 3950X CPU, utilizing Zen 2 architecture, that van be supported by NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics card, up to a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti.

Each CORSAIR ONE a100 is completed with a host of celebrated CORSAIR components, including 32 GB of VENGEANCE LPX 3,200 MHz DDR4 memory optimized for AMD Ryzen 3000 and a Force MP600 NVMe M.2 SSD taking full advantage of PCIe 4.0 bandwidth.

“Make your gaming count with the CORSAIR ONE a100 Compact Gaming PC, powered by an AMD Ryzen 3000 Series CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics, and award-winning CORSAIR components.Like all CORSAIR ONE systems, the a100 is able to pack all of this immense power into a chassis that’s less than ¼ the volume of a conventional desktop PC, while still keeping temperatures in check, thanks to a patented convection-assisted liquid cooling system.”

“Since the recent launch of the AMD Ryzen 3000 Series, customers have been asking when we’ll release a CORSAIR ONE with them,” said Dennis Jackson, Director of Marketing for Gaming Systems at CORSAIR. “Now with the a100, we deliver the full power of 3rd Gen Ryzen and PCIe 4.0 in the unique form-factor of the CORSAIR ONE.”

Source : Corsair : TPU

