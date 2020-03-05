SixtyClone Commodore 64 Replica PCB $35

Commodore enthusiasts may be interested in replica PCB boards created to replace damaged or faulty Commodore 64 PC boards. Aptly named SixtyClone the Commodore 64 Replica PCBs are available in two different assemblies #250407 and #250466, both of which are priced at $35 or roughly £27 with worldwide shipping available via Tindie. Some replacement components can be purchased along with the boards including Resistor Packs and Electrolytic Capacitor Packs.

“These are replica Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) derived from the Commodore 64 8-bit computer. The boards were created to allow Commodore 64 computers that had damaged or faulty PCBs to be successfully repaired. This can be achieved by moving all components from an original board to the replica board, or even replace some parts with more modern alternatives.”

Assembly #250407 – This board design was one of the earliest used by Commodore. It requires 8 x 8KB RAM ICs and many logic ICs as well as the commodore custom ICs.

6526 CIAs (2)

Basic, Kernal and Char ROMs

6510 Processor

PLA

6581 SID

VIC II Video Controller

Assembly #250466 – This board was the last to be produced by Commodore that used the original set of custom ICs. This board tends to be more reliable due to requiring fewer logic ICs, but some parts can be harder or more expensive to obtain (e.g MOS 8701 IC). The board also uses 2 x 32KB RAM ICs as opposed to more common 8 x 8KB ICs.

– 6526 CIAs (2)

– Basic, Kernal and Char ROMs

– 6510 Processor

– PLA

– 6581 SID

– VIC II Video Controller

Source : Tindie

