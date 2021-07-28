VESL is the perfect coffee storage accessory for Aeropress

Coffee drinkers who use the Aeropress brewing system may be interested in a new coffee storage container called the VESL which is the perfect accessory when combined with your Aeropress fitting neatly inside the compression tube. VESL can hold up to 175 mL of ground coffee, coffee beans or instant coffee and is constructed from 316 stainless steel and finished with a silicone moulding and brushed black finish. The lid and color bands are available in Sage, Mocha or Espresso colors and can be ordered individually, or as a set and everything is dishwasher safe

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $19 or £14 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 22% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the VESL campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the VESL Aeropress coffee container project review the promotional video below.

“After years of buying coffee making accessories for home, office and travel, we realised there was a gap in the market for a product to solve a seemingly universal issue. How to carry the perfect amount of coffee with you, but keep it fresh, dry and truly contained? Tired of relying on sandwich bags, ill-fitting containers or simply bringing far too much? VESL has been designed to be the perfect size for all your coffee-carrying needs.”

“VESL is a hardy, rugged metal canister, sealed from the elements for freshness, designed to transport your whole bean, instant or ground coffee wherever the road takes you.Whether you’re looking to carry Whole Bean, Ground or Instant coffee, VESL keeps them all fresh, dry and sealed. No need to worry about coffee escaping into your bag!”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the Aeropress coffee container, jump over to the official VESL crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals