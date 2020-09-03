CNC machined Ripple Cubit and Matrix Cubit

Maths Meets Machine has created a selection of precision CNC machined cubes including a Ripple Cubit and Matrix Cubit. The unique creations are available via Kickstarter with prices starting from $80 or roughly £61 saving you $40 off the recommended retail price. Each cube measures 2 inches or 50.8 mm square and have been constructed from aerospace grade 6061-T6 aluminium.

“Ripple Cubit is a new take on a classic machinist’s test known originally as the Turner’s cube. Matrix Cubit is another a classic machinist’s test known originally as the Swiss cube.”

“This will be our 5th Kickstarter and are seasoned Kickstarter creators. We pride our self on the ability to quickly complete Kickstarters after funding and get rewards to backers in a timely manner.”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals