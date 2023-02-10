Raspberry Pi CM4 Compute Blade rack-mountable ARM cluster

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts may be interested to know that the highly anticipated launch of the new Compute Blade has started and the Kickstarter campaign has already raised over $450,000 thanks to over 600 backers with still 59 days remaining. The Raspberry Pi Compute Blade is a rack-mountable ARM cluster and PoE-powered carrier board for Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4.

“With Compute Blade, you can create a high-density, low-power-consuming, plug-and-play blade server for home or data-center use.” Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovatory project from roughly $64 or £54 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Designed to work 24/7. Developed by listening and understanding the desires of real users. By a real user. Tested in a real production environment. The first prototypes already have more than eight months of continuous operation. And the CPU is overclocked! For maximum security, you can use the onboard TPM 2.0 chip*, or optionally install hardware encryption keys such as the Yubico YubiHSM 2 or Yubico YubiKey 5 Nano. Support for ZYMKEY 4i is also implemented. There is the possibility to install RTC so that the device does not need to reset the clock after a complete shutdown (this may be necessary to connect the “blades” to your cluster).”

Compute Blade

Use cases:

– Home labs – Build a powerful, enterprise-level home lab environment that you can use to build, play with, and learn about technologies.

– Edge servers – Reduce latency and extend compute power to make your processes leaner, more efficient, and more cost-effective.

– Hosting provider – Provide dedicated resources and isolate customer machines on a physical layer, to protect against modern CPU/hypervisor exploits.

– CI/CD systems (builds and testing) – Perform performance tests on dedicated hardware for results that are far more stable than running tests on virtual machines.

If the Compute Blade crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the Compute Blade rack-mountable ARM cluster project watch the promotional video below.

Various optional modules supported

– Optional real-time clock (RTC) module

– Optional Zymbit ZYMKEY4i, or custom module for Zymbit Hardware Security(HSM)

– Various enclosure options, suitable for home and office, from small to data centers.

– Unique Fan Unit

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the rack-mountable ARM cluster, jump over to the official Compute Blade crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





