TerraMaster F2-210 affordable, high-performance 2-bay NAS and cloud storage solution

TerraMaster has created a new entry-level network attached storage (NAS) solution in the form of the TerraMaster F2-210 design to provide an easy way to create your very own personal cloud and home media centre. The F2-210 offers users an affordable, high-performance 2-bay NAS powered by Realtek’s RTD1296 SoC with four Arm Cortex-A53 cores supported by Arm Mali T820-MP3 graphics.

Together with a multimedia engine supporting hardware of 4Kp60 HDR10 content in H.265 as well as VP9 formats. The F2-210’s storage capacity can reach up to 32TB. The device supports several array modes, including RAID 0, RAID 1, JBOD, and SINGLE, as well as HTTP, SMB/CIFS, AFP, FTP, NFS, and WebDAV.

“TerraMaster’s F2-210 is equipped with an ARM V8 64-bit quad-core processor, a frequency of up to 1.4 GHz, and a read/write speed reaching 124 MB/s (RAID 0, WD Red 4TB x 2). With functions including file storage, multimedia management, data backup, cloud synchronization, remote access, and many more, the device is suitable for applications ranging from home multimedia entertainment to small office and home office (SOHO) settings. As an affordable device, the F2-210 is only half the price of a NAS with an Intel x86 quad-core processor.”

TerraMaster’s F2-210 2-bay NAS is now available to purchase from worldwide resellers and online sites such as Amazon priced at $150, with a four bay version available priced at $250. For more details, full specifications and authorised dealers jump over to the official TerraMaster website by following the link below.

Source : TerraMaster

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals