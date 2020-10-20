Deltaboard modular climbers hangboard

Climbers looking to practice their skills and strengthen their holds while at home may be interested in a new modular climbers hangboard launched via Kickstarter this month. The project is already close to securing its required pledge goal with still 24 days remaining. Special early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $142 or £109, offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Deltaboard Kickstarter campaign is successful and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2020. To learn more about the Deltaboard project check out the demo video below.

“The Deltaboard is the first entirely modular hangboard that can fulfill every climbers needs. Thanks to an innovative clipping system, you just have to select a hold, clip it to your DeltaBoard and you can start training! Tired of training on the same holds again and again? Our innovative and patented clipping system allows you to clip and unclip holds, or accessories, in matter of seconds. You can create an infinite amount of combinations. Find some adapted to your trainings and get stronger than ever.”

“We had to rethink entirely how hangboards were made to create the best modular hangboard. Instead of a thick piece of wood in which holds are excavated, the Deltaboard is a thin wood structure which can receive any type of holds. As climbers, we know how important the choice of a hangboard is. And most of the time you have to choose between a product which will become too easy to train on very soon or or one which is too hard for now. With the Deltaboard, it’s the contrary: the hangboard adapts to you. “

The Deltaboard is the first hangboard that adapts to your climbing level and your needs, says its creators. For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and specifications, jump over to the official Deltaboard crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals