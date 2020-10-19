CircuitPython 6.0.0 Release Candidate 0 now available

Adafruit has announced the released of the CircuitPython 6.0.0 Release Candidate 0. For those of you unfamiliar with CircuitPython, it is a full Python compiler and runtime created for micro-controllers and is an open source derivative of the MicroPython programming language targeted towards the student and beginners. Try the latest version of the Mu editor for creating and editing your CircuitPython programs and for easy access to the CircuitPython serial connection (the REPL).

“This is the first release candidate of CircuitPython 6.0.0. We don’t know of any stability issues overall. See port status below for more stability detail. If you find any issues with it, please file an issue. If no issues are found within a week or so, we’ll release this version as stable.”

Downloads are available from circuitpython.org. downloads are no longer available from the GitHub release pages because of the large number of files for each release.

Source : Adafruit :

