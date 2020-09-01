CircuitPython 6.0.0 alpha.3 released

Adafruit has this month announced the availability of its CircuitPython 6.0.0 alpha.3 release, providing a “relatively stable” although some API changes and additions are not yet included. In future releases but not yet included are ESP32-S2 Wifi support, and _bleio HCI support for ESP32 co-processors. Downloads are available from circuitpython.org.

“The most notable additions since 5.3.x are basic lower power support when in time.sleep() and initial ESP32-S2 support. The lower power work changed time keeping and may have introduced bugs. Please use 5.3.x if you need a stable version of CircuitPython.”

New features and improvements since 6.0.0 Alpha 2 :

API CHANGES

– Disable socket, wiznet5k and network modules. They will be removed in 7.x in favor of networking libraries. Thanks @tannewt.

– Add memorymonitor for memory debugging. It must be enabled on a local build. Thanks @tannewt.

– Add .find, .rfind, .index and .rindex to bytearray for CPython-compatible builds. Thanks @tannewt.

– json.load now works with any object with readinto. Thanks @tannewt.

– pulseio.PWMOUT is split out into pwmio.PWMOut. It is still available in pulseio, but that is deprecated and will be removed in 7.x (#3299). Thanks @tannewt.

– _bleio: Allow changing MAC address (#3276). Thanks @xiongyihui.

– _pixelbuf now supports iterables and floats (#3260). Thanks @rhooper.

– nrf: Turn off QSPI when sleeping (#3244). Thanks @xiongyihui.

– Add coroutine behavior for generators (#3178). Thanks @WarriorOfWire.

FIXES

– UTF-8 handled properly in REPL (#3305, #3243). Thanks @dunkmann00.

– terminalio is disabled for Japanese and Korean translations, because we currently have no font available (#3295). Thanks @tannewt.

– Fix storage management in displayio (#3292). Thanks @jepler.

– nrf: Code error in _bleio (#3284). Thanks @kevinjwalters for finding it, and @dhalbert for the fix.

– nrf: SPIM3 buffer was in the wrong place. Thanks @riggs for pointing out the error, and @dhalbert for the fix.

– ESP32-S2: Fix writing sector 0 in filesystem (#3262). Thanks @tannewt.

– sharpdisplay: Prevent pin in use error (#3277). Thanks @jepler.

– Improve high-speed USB (#3225). Thanks @hathach.

– Allow assigment to 32-bit Bitmap (#3227). Thanks @cwalther.

– Prevent crashing Linux when doing storage.erase_filesystem() (#3323). Thanks @dhalbert.

– async for __aiter__ fix (#3222). Thanks @WarriorOfWire.

– Improve appearance of vectorio.Polygon (#3221). Thanks @WarriorOfWire.

– Fix displayio.Group.insert(). (#3214). Thanks @kmatch98.

– Allow larger pystack on SAMD21 (#3213). Thanks @jerryneedell.

– await must be inside an async def (#3202). Thanks @WarriorOfWire.

Source : Adafruit

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals