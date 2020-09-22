CircuitPython 6.0.0 Beta 0 now available

Progressing from the rollout of the CircuitPython 6 alpha releases, Adafruit has today announced the release of the first CircuitPython 6.0.0 Beta 0. For those of you unfamiliar with CircuitPython, its an open source derivative of the MicroPython programming language targeted towards the student and beginner. CircuitPython is a full Python compiler and runtime that runs on the microcontroller hardware.

“This is the initial beta release of CircuitPython 6.0.0. It is relatively stable. The most notable additions since 5.3.x are basic lower power support when in time.sleep(), initial ESP32-S2 support, including WiFi, and and _bleio HCI support for ESP32 co-processors. The lower power work changed time keeping and may have introduced bugs. Please use 5.3.x if you need a stable version of CircuitPython.”

CircuitPython is available to download from the official circuitpython.org website and offers a programming language designed to simplify experimenting and learning to code on low-cost microcontroller boards. With CircuitPython, there are no upfront desktop downloads needed. Once you get your board set up, open any text editor, and start editing code. It’s that simple.

Source : Adafruit

